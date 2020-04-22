Lil Wayne is bringing "Young Money Radio" to Apple TV beginning this Friday. As plenty of people around the world continue to look for new ways to keep themselves occupied, tons of celebrities have taken to launching their own special projects from home. Lucky for Weezy fans, their fave rapper is among these stars who are doing what they can to bring entertainment and joy to the world during this difficult time.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The first episode of the broadcast, which initially debuted back in 2017 on Dash Radio, will be hosted by the Young Money founder himself on Friday at 7:00pm EST/4:00pm PST. The show will begin streaming on Instagram live each time, before switching over to Apple TV for the remainder of its duration. Wayne made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, indicating that he'll "have heavyweights calling in discussing sports, music, comedy," and more on Young Money Radio.

Although no official lineup of guests has been announced just yet, there's no doubt that Wayne will have some pretty exciting folks joining him to chat. Earlier this month, Weezy teased that he had "somethin special" in the works, and it looks like that surprise has turned out to be Young Money Radio: Quarantine Edition. Which guests would you like to see (or hear) on Young Money Radio?