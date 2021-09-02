Certified Lover Boy, Drake's long-awaited sixth studio album, will officially hit streaming services on Friday, September 3, and in the hours leading up to its highly anticipated release, new updates continue to roll in. Over the past 24 hours, fans have learned via widespread billboards that artists such as Lil Durk, Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla $ign, Project Pat, and Tems will appear on Certified Lover Boy.

Billboards in Houston and New York haven't been so easily deciphered, however, leaving fans to debate whether Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, or Beyoncé will appear on CLB. Now, three new billboards have popped up in Toronto, Miami, and Cleveland, revealing that three huge features have also made the cut for Drake's forthcoming album.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After a seemingly photoshopped picture of a billboard in New Orleans surfaced online, Lil Wayne confirmed that he will appear by posting a picture of a Toronto billboard that read, "Hey Toronto, the best rapper alive signed me in 2009 and is on CLB." In addition to that exciting news, a Miami billboard has revealed that Rick Ross a.k.a. "the biggest boss," another one of Drake's closest collaborators, will appear on the album.

Perhaps the most surprising billboard to surface so far, however, is the one in Cleveland, which confirms that Drake and Kid Cudi will be reuniting for the first time on wax since their public fallout in 2016, which resulted in some controversial jabs from Drizzy on "Two Birds, One Stone."

Following the mixed reception of his leaked CLB merch, these newly revealed features will definitely reignite the hype for Drake's forthcoming album. With confirmed guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Kid Cudi, are you giving Certified Lover Boy a listen when it hits streaming services at midnight?