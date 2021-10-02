mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne Joins Papoose & Timbaland On "Thought I Was Gonna Stop"

Aron A.
October 02, 2021 10:55
Thought I Was Gonna Stop
Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne & Timbaland

Papoose & Lil Wayne demolish Timbaland's production on "Thought I Was Gonna Stop."


It's been Weezy overload this weekend. The rapper just delivered his new joint effort with Rich The Kid that no one really expected. And while there are bars, Wayne does more to push Rich The Kid than vice versa. Thankfully, Papoose came to deliver. As the rapper's unloaded new projects on a monthly basis, he just kicked off the month of October with his new project, September. The 8-song effort brings together Pap with some incredibly skilled MCs but one of the highlights has to be "Thought I Was Gonna Stop." Timbaland holds down the production with futuristic samples while Papoose and Lil Wayne deliver bars-on-bars. The one issue with the song? It's too short. However, it's an excellent display of Pap and Wayne's standard of delivery on wax.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
We run it, been runnin' this shit, I can't feel my legs
Brudda got them birds 'til my n***as come and steal his eggs
I be on a million meds, I could put your doctor on
Dana White diamonds on, stones look like the Octagon

Papoose
Papoose Lil Wayne Timbaland
Reject