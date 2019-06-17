Lil Wayne Joins Jozzy In "Sucka Free" Music Video

Jozzy shares new clip.

Columbia Records signee Jozzy has returned with a new video for her Lil Wayne collaboration "Sucka Free."

Directed by Rock and Egg, the new clip takes us down to Miami as the duo navigate a house party uncovering the length Internet baddies may go to keep up appearances while the melodic emcee maintains a stance on having to stay on guard.

"It felt so great to be making a video in Miami for my own music, doing what I have always done in Miami which is turn up," Jozzy remarked of the new video. "Lil Wayne brought great energy to the set. Hopefully, the fans will have as much fun watching my video as we did making it.”