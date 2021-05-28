Lil Wayne Joins Alonestar On New Single "Cookin' Up"

After inking a new record deal earlier this year, rising UK artist & rumored cousin of Ed Sheeran, Alonestar, aka Jethro Sheeran, decides to come through today and make his debut on the site thanks to his new single with Lil Wayne called “Cookin’ Up.”

“Thats right what your cook game like ma? fuck up the work and get that hook left right ma” - Lil Wayne repeats on the chorus, while Alonestar shows off his different flows and handles the verses. Weezy does lay down some auto-tune laced lyrics, referencing bricks and Hollygroove in the process, but this is more about the introduction to Alonestar than anything.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. Look for a new song from Alonestar and Snoop Dogg to be hitting the internet next month called “Dog Bite.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Give me a 100 bricks and I'm out of here

Word to Hollygroove I’ma get them outta here

Servin hydro

Came in the pot weed smell like fruit touch stick like snot

- Tunechi