Lil Wayne Joined By Sexy Ballet Dancer For "2 Diamonds" Visual

The rapper dropped off another music video from "No Ceilings 3: A Side."

A day ahead of the release of No Ceilings 3: B Side,Lil Wayne gave us another visual from the album's first release. On "2 Diamonds," Lil Wayne laments over his leading lady as their relationship had hit a rough patch. The rapper shares both sexually explicit and emotionally exhausted bars about his faltering romance and once again, it looks as if he uses his home as the setting for his latest visual.

This time around, Weezy partners with a dancer to help him artistically express himself. She's seen in a nightgown performing ballet on pointe and later in a bedroom donning black lingerie as she shows off a few sexy moves. Some believe the track could be about his on-again-off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot, but Wayne didn't give any hints as to who inspired the lovelorn single. Check out the praised rapper's quarantine visual and make sure to stream No Ceilings 3: B Side.