Lil Wayne Is Feeling Like A "Lil Romeo"

On Friday, January 14th, Lil Wayne uploaded his 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait to streaming services, featuring four new songs – "Camera," "Anti-Hero," "Bleu Snappin," and "Lil Romeo," which we highly suggest you stream if you haven't already.

As Complex notes, the original 12-track project was Tunechi's first full-length offering following his eight-month stint at New York's Rikers Island prison, and it found the 39-year-old rap over some of the year's biggest beats, from Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" to Drake's "Marvin's Room."

Other artists whose beats are used by Wayne include Beyonce, Waka Flocka Flame, Miguel, and Kreshawyn, just to name a few.

This is the Louisana-born rapper's third mixtape that's been reissued on streaming services; the summer of 2020 saw 2009's No Ceilings and 2015's Free Wheezy Album make their way online for fans to listen to, but it's worth noting that there's still a handful of titles from the recording artist's discography that we're anxiously awaiting.

Stream "Lil Romeo" below and let us know which of Wayne's new releases is your favourite in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm sicker than an ambulance

I'm shittin' like a baby that got sick of all the pampering

She foreign, Yugoslavian

I throw this d*ck and she gon' act like I just threw a javelin

