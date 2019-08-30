mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne Hops On SiR's Smooth Cut "Lucy's Love"

Alex Zidel
August 30, 2019 10:17
1.8K Views
84
12
CoverCover

Lucy's Love
SiR Feat. Lil Wayne

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

SiR and Lil Wayne drop a stirring new track on "Chasing Summer."


It was a quiet night for new releases but where we lacked in quantity, things picked up in quality. There has been a limited release calendar for the TDE camp thus far in 2019. ScHoolboy Q came through with some new music but aside from him, it's nearly been radio silence from the Kendrick Lamar-led group. We're all still waiting for Kung Fu Kenny to reemerge with a fresh album but until then, we've got ourselves a new release from TDE in the form of SiR's album Chasing Summer. With a feature from Lil Wayne on "Lucy's Love," you can guarantee people will be pressing play on this one right away.

The song is extremely smooth, falling in line with SiR's signature flows and melodies. Nothing is rushed on "Lucy's Love." Both artists swoon over their woman, comparing their love to a bunch of other essential collaborations. "What's a world without a Tunechi/What's a girl without a booty," asks Weezy with his trademark swag.

What do you think of the first collaboration between these two? Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics:

What's a life if it ain't long?
What's a king without a crown?
What's a crown without a throne?
A house if it ain't home?
What's a child without a phone?
An adult without a drone?
Like a flower, I'm too grown
Like a ground, you never roam
Like a mountain without a stone
Or Rocky without Stallone, bitch

SiR
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  4
  12
  1.8K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
SiR Lil Wayne TDE Chasing Summer new album new song new music
12 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Wayne Hops On SiR's Smooth Cut "Lucy's Love"
84
12
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject