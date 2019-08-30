Lil Wayne Hops On SiR's Smooth Cut "Lucy's Love"

It was a quiet night for new releases but where we lacked in quantity, things picked up in quality. There has been a limited release calendar for the TDE camp thus far in 2019. ScHoolboy Q came through with some new music but aside from him, it's nearly been radio silence from the Kendrick Lamar-led group. We're all still waiting for Kung Fu Kenny to reemerge with a fresh album but until then, we've got ourselves a new release from TDE in the form of SiR's album Chasing Summer. With a feature from Lil Wayne on "Lucy's Love," you can guarantee people will be pressing play on this one right away.

The song is extremely smooth, falling in line with SiR's signature flows and melodies. Nothing is rushed on "Lucy's Love." Both artists swoon over their woman, comparing their love to a bunch of other essential collaborations. "What's a world without a Tunechi/What's a girl without a booty," asks Weezy with his trademark swag.

What do you think of the first collaboration between these two? Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics:

What's a life if it ain't long?

What's a king without a crown?

What's a crown without a throne?

A house if it ain't home?

What's a child without a phone?

An adult without a drone?

Like a flower, I'm too grown

Like a ground, you never roam

Like a mountain without a stone

Or Rocky without Stallone, bitch