Lil Wayne Honors Kobe With Banger "Bling James"

Lil Wayne returned this week with the substantial, 24-track album, Funeral.

We've already covered a handful of the project's best tracks such as the 2 Chainz assisted "Know You Know," "Line Em Up," and more. Eight tracks in, however, you'll find the noteworthy "Bling James."

The track is a basketbal-centric anthem that kicks off with the hilarious, "Yellow pill, purple drank, I'm Laker geeked, mane." The title is a clear play on Lebron "King" James that is referenced throughout the lyrics as well: Big crown on, lil' n***a, Bing James/Bust down glowin' lil' n***a, Bling James."

Jay Rock turns in a solid feature here as well. He's one of the many artists to appear through the lengthy tracklist which also includes appearances from Big Sean, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz and more.

The track concludes with a 24-second moment of silence to honor the legacy of Laker legend Kobe Bryant.

Check out "Bling James" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, red team, (Yeah) lit up like a light beam

Sippin' ice cream, (Yeah) drippin' like some Visine

Sittin' Spike Lee, (Yeah) I've been doin' the right thing

Take my dirty money, (Yeah) and teach it about hygienes