mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne Honors Kobe With Banger "Bling James"

Cole Blake
February 02, 2020 12:25
169 Views
10
6
Young Money RecordsYoung Money Records
Young Money Records

Bling James
Lil Wayne Feat. Jay Rock

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Wayne's new project boasts plenty of hits.


Lil Wayne returned this week with the substantial, 24-track album, Funeral

We've already covered a handful of the project's best tracks such as the 2 Chainz assisted "Know You Know," "Line Em Up," and more. Eight tracks in, however, you'll find the noteworthy "Bling James." 

The track is a basketbal-centric anthem that kicks off with the hilarious, "Yellow pill, purple drank, I'm Laker geeked, mane." The title is a clear play on Lebron "King" James that is referenced throughout the lyrics as well: Big crown on, lil' n***a, Bing James/Bust down glowin' lil' n***a, Bling James."

Jay Rock turns in a solid feature here as well. He's one of the many artists to appear through the lengthy tracklist which also includes appearances from Big Sean, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz and more.

The track concludes with a 24-second moment of silence to honor the legacy of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. 

Check out "Bling James" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, red team, (Yeah) lit up like a light beam
Sippin' ice cream, (Yeah) drippin' like some Visine
Sittin' Spike Lee, (Yeah) I've been doin' the right thing
Take my dirty money, (Yeah) and teach it about hygienes

Lil Wayne Jay Rock
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Wayne Honors Kobe With Banger "Bling James"
10
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject