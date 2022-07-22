The 2022 ESPY Awards took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20, and the Stephen Curry-hosted award ceremony served as yet another night to remember for the sports world.

One of the most notable ESPYS attendees was none other than Lil Wayne, who hit the red carpet alongside his 12-year-old son, Kameron Carter. The father-son duo was seen rocking matching all-black outfits with bright, eye-catching jewelry. While they both added a touch of leather to the outfits, Kameron Carter really got into his Fendi bag, as he wore a matching shirt and pants combo.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, Lil Wayne wasn't just in the building to enjoy the night alongside his son. With the help of Star Wars sequel trilogy star John Boyega and gymnast Sunisa Lee, Lil Wayne presented the Best Team award. The award ultimately went to the newly crowned NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, and after receiving the award, GSW players Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Juan Toscano-Anderson took a picture with John Boyega, Lil Wayne, and Kameron Carter to commemorate the moment.

Check out the photo — in which Kameron Carter proudly holds up the Warrior's brand new ESPY — below.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Check out the complete list of winners from this year's ESPYS here.

