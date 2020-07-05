It looks like Lil Wayne is already thinking about putting his plans for the next Tha Carter album in motion. In a new interview with Variety, Weezy spoke about his new Apple Music show, Young Money Radio, which kicked off during quarantine and has proven to be a major success. Wayne's most recent guests on the show included 50 Cent, Naomi Campbell, and more, but the rapper has chopped it up with a myriad of other major stars on his show. "It means a lot to [me] to have such a platform, but the unique fact of it is how meaningful it can be for others," he said. "You never know who you’re reaching, so you reach for the stars and hope whoever you’re reaching can do the same."

He was later asked which album in Tha Carter series is his personal favourite, to which he responded, "My favorite Carter album is the next one."

Wayne released the most recent instalment of Tha Carter franchise back in 2018 with Tha Carter V after several delays. Earlier this year, he dropped his thirteenth studio album, Funeral, at the tail end of January, followed by the deluxe edition in May. He also made his 2015 project, Free Weezy Album, available on all streaming platforms after an exclusive run on TIDAL since it dropped. However, a few songs were missing from FWA once it hit streaming services, including "He's Dead," "I Feel Good," "Thinking Bout You," and "Without You" featuring Bibi Bourelly.

