Lil Wayne Goes Into The Archives For New Track "Ya Dig"

Taylor McCloud
October 07, 2021 09:19
Ya Dig
Lil Wayne

Weezy went all the way back to the "Carter III" era for this one.


When Lil Wayne dropped Tha Carter III back in 2008 we saw arguably the best example of a rapper at the peak of his powers. Everything Wayne touched turned to gold and with songs like "A Milli," "Lollipop" and "Got Money" dominating across so many different groups of people, it was like the whole world was watching Weezy F. Baby do exactly what he was supposed to do. 

In the years since, the Young Money leader has undergone a series of transformations, going from rap Wayne to rock Wayne to pop Wayne to skate Wayne, but his name still carries a certain weight and when he drops new music, people listen. 

And when people listen to this new record "Ya Dig," they'll be reminded of exactly why they feel in love with Lil Wayne's music to begin with. 

"Ya Dig" is a track pulled straight from the late 2000s. (According to LilWayneHQ, the record was recorded in late 2007 or early 2008.) From the uplifting instrumental to Wayne's flow, a seeming carbon copy of the Jay-Z assisted "Mr. Carter," it feels like "Ya Dig" would fit perfectly on Tha Carter III and will be sure to turn back the clocks for Weezy fans. Wayne is relentless, rapping for almost three minutes straight and over a sped-up soul sample, his bars cut through and every reference feels as poignant as ever.

Quotable Lyrics
Grinding got perfect attendance
Flyer than first-class and detention
Uh, been a winner since a beginner
And my records show, not even in the Guinness

Check out "Ya Dig" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

 

