Being followed by any successful mainstream artist in the music industry is a flex, but as we all know, some follows come easier than others. Some artists, like Drake and Meek Mill, follow thousands of people while others, like J. Cole and Nicki Minaj, are much more exclusive with who they allow on their timeline and only follow hundreds of Instagram accounts. Then, there are artists like Eminem and Lil Wayne who typically don't follow anyone.

That's why it's mind-blowing that eight-year-old model and philanthropist Taylen Biggs is the only person that Lil Wayne follows on Instagram, with Young Money APAA Sports being the only other account that he follows on the social media platform. In addition to having one of the best rappers of all time follow her, Taylen Biggs also received a major shoutout from Mr. Carter in honor of her eighth birthday.

On Tuesday, Lil Wayne posted Taylen Biggs' birthday shoutout video with the caption, "Happy bday Lil Tay Slay," but in contrast to his minimal, yet clever Burger King sourdough promotion, the Young Money founder had a lot to say about the young social media sensational.

"Happy birthday to the only person I follow on IG: the beautiful little Taylen Biggs," Weezy says in the video. "I call her Lil Tay Slay, and if you follow me then you know every day a slay day. That's why I had to get savage for you lil' mama cuz you are the cutest little kitten on the catwalk for real."

After promising to go bowling, bring her to the studio, and teach her how to skate, Lil Wayne presents his gift to her, which is a Tha Carter 3-inspired Pop! Funko figurine. He then says, "Again, happy B-day sweetheart. Every day is a slay day, and your true beauty if what you do for others. to be so aware of everything at such as young age is a beauty in itself. She's eight now y'all, turn up!"

Check out some of Taylen Biggs' most popular Instagram posts below.

