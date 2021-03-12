Somehow and someway, legendary New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne managed to find a spot on his face to get another new tattoo.

The rapper has been touching up his look for decades, adding new art to his face and elsewhere on his body. Over the years, he has shown off new ink additions on his forehead, cheeks, and chin, seemingly filling up every blank space on his visage. To be frank, Tunechi probably has more tattoos on his face than most people do on their entire bodies. Still, he knows that he can always find a new spot to play around with, recently getting the cross between his eyebrows touched up with celebrity tattoo artist Ivana Belakova.

"Love you forever @liltunechi," wrote the tattoo artist on Instagram, posting a picture from their link-up in Beverly Hills, California. "One of my dreams came through today. THANK YOU! you are so awesome!"

Belakova seemingly only did a small piece for Wayne, darkening the mark from the cross on his forehead. It's unclear if he got anything else during their meeting. Belakova recently also did tattoos for Lil Twist and Lil Duke, according to her Instagram page.

Prince Williams/Getty Images