Lil Wayne is a free man, though he wasn't actually in jail. The rapper was facing 10 years in prison over a gun charge that he pled guilty to last month. However, before Trump made his way out of the White House, the former president granted pardons and clemencies to over 100 people that included Weezy F. Baby.



Trump received plenty of praise from the hip-hop community for his actions. Wayne extended his appreciation for Trump in a tweet. "I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me," Weezy tweeted.

Of course, his pardon meant that there was a need for a celebration so Wayne hit the town last night. The rapper was spotted at a Miami nightclub where many believed he was hosting a "pardon party." That was not the case. Instead, the rapper went to show love to Stevie J on his birthday but still, fans were ecstatic. The second Weezy, who was maskless, entered the party with a blunt in one hand and a styrofoam cup in the other, fans went ballistic. Who wouldn't be?