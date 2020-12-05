Lil Wayne Enjoys Alone Time In Spacious Mansion In "Something Different" Visual

Weezy drops bars over Drake and Lil Durk's "Laugh Now Cry Later" beat for his "No Ceilings 3" track.

No Ceilings 3 continues to make waves as Lil Wayne delivers the visual to "Something Different." On the coveted mixtape, Weezy spits bars over familiar, fan-favorite beats including Drake and Lil Durk's "Laugh Now Cry Later." In his latest music video, Wayne flies solo as he wanders around his luxury home that sits at the top of the hills. It's a palatial space that we'd expect Wayne to occupy and it looks as if he's enjoying some time alone—that is, aside from the videographer, and the young lady who greets him in the nude at the end of the clip.

Weezy's latest mixtape has been the talk of the industry, especially after fans heard his son Kam Carter spit a few bars on his own track, "Kam." Mom Lauren London couldn't contain her pride when she shared a photo of the 11-year-old in the studio looking like his dad. We're sure there is much more to come from the Carter kids, but in the meantime, watch Weezy flaunt his life of luxury in the visual to "Something Different."

