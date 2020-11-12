mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne Drops New "NFL" Video With Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby

Alex Zidel
November 12, 2020 11:43
Lil Wayne's football anthem "NFL" with Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby has a new music video.

Lil Wayne's latest record, "NFL" with Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby, officially has a new music video, which doubles as an advertisement for Amazon Prime Video.

Following his eventful month, which included an endorsement for President Donald Trump, as well as a possible breakup with his girlfriend Denise Bidot, Lil Wayne is coming through with the release of his new music video.

A huge football fan, Lil Wayne can be found rooting for his Green Bay Packers on any given Sunday. The rapper has expressed his love for the team for years, even supporting the Pack in off-years. Having used multiple football puns in his music, Wayne was a lock to release a song about his love of the sport, teaming up with a couple of his Young Money Entertainment associates and shooting the visuals, which are very clearly sponsored by Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the new video above and let us know if you're ready for more new music from Lil Wayne.

