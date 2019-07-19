The respect that Lil Wayne and Tyga have for one another is apparent, but the latter decided to make sure that his mentor knew just how much he appreciated him in his "Lightskin Lil Wayne" music video. Tyga paid tribute to Wayne by taking fans through Tunechi's iconic moments, and Wayne shared that he was honored. "That was love to me, most definitely right there," he told Billboard, mentioning that his favorite part was the "A Milli" scene.

Wayne also said that although he helped guide Tyga in the industry when he was coming up the ranks, Wayne learned, and is still learning, much from his mentee. Tyga has developed a reputation for creating club bangers, so Wayne paid attention to Tyga's creative process. "I look at certain things. It ain't about the music," he said. "I look at certain things and how he approached things. So the way that he approached the song was every song was supposed to be a single. Like every song is supposed to be a hit."

He went on to say that he didn't want to draw comparisons between Tyga and Flo Rida, but he couldn't help it. "Every damn song Flo Rida put out, we may have not heard of it and you may not hear it, but I bet you somebody overseas done heard it. I bet you it's the No. 1 song on somebody's charts. That's why I like Tyga, he knows how to go in there and say, 'No. This is song ain't about to be No. 15 on an album.' If somebody has 15 songs on the album, then we're about to shoot a video for all 15."