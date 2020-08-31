Lil Wayne, Drake, & Jadakiss Snapped On "It's Good"

On August 29th, 2011, Lil Wayne blessed the game with Tha Carter IV, the widely anticipated follow-up to his series' acclaimed third chapter. Big shoes to fill, given that there remain many fans who still tout C3 as Weezy's magnum opus. Perhaps that's what led some to feel disappointed following the fourth Carter's release. Despite boasting no shortage of bangers, not to mention guest appearances from Drake, Jadakiss, Tech N9ne, Andre 3000, Cory Gunz, and more, the album's consistency was a main point of contention.

Now, however, time has proven to be kind to Weezy's Carter IV, capturing a unique era for hip-hop's self-declared Martian. The bangers that stood out are all the harder now, especially the penultimate posse cut "It's Good," produced by Cool N Dre and Yung Ladd. Across the board, Wayne, Drake, and Jadakiss show nothing but patience, their methodical flows allowing each bar ample space to land.

And stacked through this one may be, it's the man of the hour himself who earns top billing with a formidable final verse. Given how thoroughly badass the militant instrumental is, it's no wonder that Weezy found himself driven to fire subliminal shots at his then-rival Jay-Z, proving that even the GOAT table wasn't above a little conflict. A few days removed from the album's nine-year anniversary, it feels appropriate to reexamine one of the project's most notorious tracks, and evaluate whether Wayne's ninth studio album deserves more praise than it initially received. On that note -- does it?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Lil' Weezyana, the boot n***, steel toe

I ain't workin' with a full deck but I deal ho

I just touched down, kick the motherfuckin' field goal

Talkin ’bout baby money? I got your baby money

Kidnap your bitch, get that "how-much-you-love-your-lady" money