A few months ago, the world was convinced that Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., professionally known as Lil Wayne, had gotten hitched to his supermodel girlfriend Denise Bidot. The rapper sent off a cryptic tweet that seemingly suggested as much.

"Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever," he wrote in April. "Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters."

According to Weezy, he wasn't referring to anything as such. He was actually speaking about his sons forming a new group called The Carters, said Wayne to Nicki Minaj during last night's Instagram Live stream.

"The other day it was some tweets going on, and I was like, 'Oh, what's going on?' and I texted you and I was like, 'Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you've been in a good mood'. And I said, 'Congratulations,' because I thought you had gotten married," said Nicki on Live.

"I'm so glad you asked me that. I did not get married," responded Tunechi. "I said 'The Carters,' and girl, that's my damn sons, that's my sons' little name of their little group."



Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Nicki didn't hold back during her quick interview with Wayne, even asking the rapper about his favorite sex position.

"On top," he revealed. "In any part of life, period. Not just the bedroom, just on top. When you're on top, you're just laying there, you just tell her, 'Stop moving. Stop all that humping back. Stop that.'"

Nicki chimed in then, arguing that when it's feeling good, you've got no choice but to hump back. Then, they got to a toe-sucking debate, which Wayne claimed he's not into at all.

Check out the conversation below.