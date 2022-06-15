The United Kingdom's Home Office denied Lil Wayne entry into the country in a “last minute decision," the Strawberries & Creem festival announced in a statement ahead of the rapper's performance, Wednesday. Wayne was scheduled to perform on Saturday, June 18.

"We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling," the statement read. "We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved - including Lil Wayne's fans, as well as the festival team. Across the weekend, we still have an incredible array of artists joining us."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The Strawberries & Creem festival will be replacing Wayne's set with a performance from Ludacris. Saturday ticket holders are also being offered free entry on Sunday or discounted tickets for 2023.

The Home Office provided a statement to Rolling Stone that reads: “Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused.”

The performance would've been Wayne's first show in the United Kingdom in 14 years. His last trip was back in 2008.

The incident comes just days after Wayne was scrubbed from the lineup for Governors Ball in New York City. The festival cited a “flight disruption” and booked A$AP Ferg to replace Wayne, who was already a replacement for Migos.

Check out the announcement from Strawberries & Creem below.

