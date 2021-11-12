Lil Wayne Delivers 10th Anniversary Visualizer For “She Will” Featuring Drake

Lil Wayne is going big for the 10th anniversary of “Tha Carter IV.”

As he celebrates the 10th anniversary of Tha Carter IV, Lil Wayne is sharing the first part of the project’s new visual album via Young Money Records/Republic Records/UMe. The first track to receive a new visualizer is “She Will” featuring Drake, and “Blunt Blowin” is set to follow later this afternoon.

The videos were directed by Tim Fox and feature art by Daniel Crossan, who created a dystopian world like the one Wayne lyrically laid out on Tha Carter IV, taking inspiration from both Grand Theft Auto and The Dark Knight.

Tomorrow, the legendary rapper will also be sharing updated clips for “Nightmares Of The Bottom” at 12 PM ET, and “President Carter” at 3 PM ET. On top of all the new content, Weezy super fans will be happy to know that “Tha Carter Singles Collection” 7” vinyl box set, which includes 19 of the rapper’s biggest series hits, is now officially available for purchase.

Not long ago, the “Lollipop” hitmaker teamed up with Rich The Kid for Trust Fund Babies, which quickly found success amongst fans of both artists.

Check out the new video for “She Will” above and let us know what you’re thinking about Tha Carter IV visual album rollout.