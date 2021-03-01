Lil Wayne has always worked at a prolific rate, and that doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon. In fact, Weezy is already working on another new project, as recently confirmed during an appearance on Fox Sports Radio’s “Up On Game” podcast. As caught by HHNM, Weezy explained his intention to highlight the new voices of Young Money, as he once did with 2014's beloved compilation Rise Of The Empire.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After a lengthy sports discussion, Wayne shifts the focus to music, opening up about some of his upcoming endeavors, including a music video for his latest single. "I have something out with a beautiful artist from LA, Foushee," explains Wayne. "It's called "Ain't Got Time." She has her own stuff about to come out, we about to shoot that. That collaboration, I'm so proud of that. She's super talented."

"Young Money, you already know I got a bunch of young artists," continues Wayne. "We post a lot of the new artists, but we about to put the compilation out, that's something with everybody so they can start putting their compilations out as well." When asked about his favorite song stemming from his entire discography, Wayne opts to keep the listeners on their toes. "My favorite song is the one I recorded last night," he teases, before revealing the title to be "Rocket Fire."

While it's unclear as to when we'll be seeing both "Rocket Fire" and Tunechi's upcoming Young Money compilation, rest assured that 2021 will be another strong year for the legendary lyricist and his label. Check out the full interview below.