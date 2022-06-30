We're celebrating another classic Hip Hop record as a Lil Wayne favorite is marking yet another anniversary. Every release in Weezy's catalog holds a special place in the hearts of his millions of fans worldwide, but Tha Carter, for many, hits a little different. The iconic Cash Money Records project was Lil Wayne's fourth studio album that spawned a series unlike any other, and the Rap icon took a moment to highlight one of his many accomplishments.

Wayne doesn't post too often on social media, but he popped up on Instagram with Tha Carter's album cover and a brief message of thankfulness.



Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer / Getty Images

He wrote, "18 years ago I had no idea of what you’d think abt this album and I was worried abt what it’d do but I never doubted what it would be. A classic. A living legend. A beast. A jewel. A part of me and you forever. That part. 2 every fan thats been a member of this Carter family, I ain’t sh*t without you."

Tha Carter has, unsurprisingly, earned itself an RIAA Platinum certification after debuting at No. 5 on the charts (116K copies the first week, peaking at No. 2). The majority of this album was produced by legendary Cash Money hitmaker Mannie Fresh and we're excited to revisit this iconic project 18 years later.

Take a stroll down memory lane with the GOAT by streaming Tha Carter once again.