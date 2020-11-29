Lil Wayne has canceled his performance for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight, originally scheduled for Saturday night, due to "unforeseeable circumstances."

Jeff Schear / Getty Images

"Due to unforeseeable circumstances I won’t be performing tonight at the Tyson/Jones fight," Wayne wrote on Twitter. "Hope the event is still a success and much love to Triller."

Wayne did not expand on the circumstances resulting in his absence, but earlier this month, he made it clear he was excited to be able to perform during the event: "This event is going to go down in history, no doubt. I'm grateful to be a part of it and share the arena with two living legends. I'm stoked to perform and give the fans something they can rock to," he said in a statement.

Friday, Wayne released his new mixtape, No Ceilings 3. The 20-track project, which features appearances from Drake, Young Thug, and more, had fans feeling nostalgic after downloading it through DatPiff.

French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG are still expected to perform during the event, and TMZ reports that Snoop Dogg will replace Wayne. Snoop confirmed the news on his Twitter with a link directing fans to where they can live stream the performance.

