The Tampa Bay area has been ravaged by concert cancellations of late. The 10News staff at WTSP pointed out: Lil Wayne's last-minute cancellation on Friday follows a long line of U-turn reversals as posted by Rita Ora and Ariana Grande, to name a few. Weezy's annulment doesn't appear to be in any way related to the incident at Rolling Loud (in May) or the ill-fated Ohio concert in June - where he stormed off after 20 minutes of middling onstage.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Despite alluding it to it possibly being his last appearance as a co-headliner to Blink 182 this summer, Lil Wayne recanted on his words soon thereafter. "Yesterday was krazy," he then Tweeted. "But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182."

Fast forward to the dying hours before last night's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater concert with Blink 182, and Lil Wayne was in no mood to chance it, his immune system not up to its performing standard. "Tampa feeling under the weather," he posted on Twitter merely 2 hours before soundcheck. "Kant Go tonight Promise I’ll make it up to you guys!!" So there's that, Tunechi owes the Tampa area a wallop of a rain check, and I'm sure they'll hold him to his word, seeing as he resides a mere 4hrs away (in Miami) by Avis rent-a-car.

