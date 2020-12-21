Lil Wayne is one of the most well-respected living legends in the rap game. Admittedly though, he lives inside of his own bubble. Unless the Green Bay Packers are playing on cable television, Lil Wayne isn't paying much attention to just about anything. He has said on numerous occasions that he's not in tune with whatever is happening in the music world, but he has admitted that he's a huge fan of Lil Baby. Despite not knowing about much of his competition, Tunechi is wondering why he wasn't handed an invitation to the most prestigious music awards show, the GRAMMYs.

Taking to Twitter, Lil Wayne voiced his confusion and wondered aloud what the Academy's reasoning was for failing to nominate him more often, or even invite him to this year's ceremony.



"As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality?" asked Wayne on Twitter. "I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio."

Lil Wayne is fresh off the release of his latest No Ceilings 3 mixtape, as well as the ultra-loaded b-side, which includes features from Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and more. Having also released his Funeral album this year, he must have expected more than one nomination, which he got in the Best Recording Package category.



