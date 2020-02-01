Lil Wayne Calls On Murda Beatz To "Line Em Up" On "Funeral" HIghlight

It is Saturday morning and what better way to start your day than with some brand new Lil Wayne. The veteran MC dropped his thirteenth studio album, Funeral yesterday and it did not disappoint. Wayne sounds back in his bag and very inspired once again. "Line Em Up" is a prime example of Wayne back in his bag once again, delivering some potent Weezy-ness in all its glory. Murda Beatz flips vocal chant sample and layers it with some heavy bass. Lyrically, Wayne goes off on the track, maybe more so than the majority of Funeral. Murda's production is what carries the song, in all honesty, but Wayne doesn't get outshined by the beat. Instead, he showcases his versatile, and volatile, flows as he squeezes hilarious punchlines and non-sequiturs in the track.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got them extra extendos, call them Eazy-Es

Uzis, .223s, TEC's, semi-automatic, reflex

Bullet ain't got no name, but these no-names ain't got no respect

Put some respect on my name, don't know where I got that from

