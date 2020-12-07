Despite being 69 years old, Skip Bayless has always tried to add some youthful exuberance into his broadcasting. The current Undisputed co-host goes by the nickname Drip Bayless and it's all because of the fact that he likes to wear Jordans with his suits. Sometimes, however, Bayless is roasted for his sneaker choice as he likes to pick out Team Jordans which if you're a sneakerhead, is a big no-no.

Over the weekend, Bayless' good friend Lil Wayne decided to upgrade the broadcaster's sneaker collection with a nice little birthday gift. Bayless turned 69 on Friday and Wayne figured it was a good time to get Bayless some of the best shoes possible. As you can see in the tweet below, Bayless received the Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red," Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam," Air Jordan 1 "Metallic Gold," and even the New Balance KAWHI in the Jolly Rancher colorway.

"Lil Wayne went a lil overboard for my bday, sending me 4 pairs of sneakers," Bayless wrote. "But 1 pair was a big gotcha because it came from a man who LOVES his Lakers. He sent a pair of what Shannon calls “orthopedic shoes” - new Kawhi’s from New Balance. An inspired touché. You got me, my man."

These are some pretty valuable shoes and if you're a big sneaker fan, you can't help but be just a tiny bit jealous of Bayless's haul here. Needless to say, it pays to have friends like Lil Wayne.

Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images