Lil Wayne Blesses Fans With "Tha Carter V (Deluxe)" Ft. Raekwon, 2 Chainz, Post Malone, & Gucci Mane

Erika Marie
September 25, 2020 02:04
Carter 5 (Deluxe)
Lil Wayne

The rapper shared tracks that did make the cut the first time around.


Weezy fans are elated. Lil Wayne's GOAT status may be solidified in the music industry, but that doesn't mean the rapper is slowing down anytime soon. Wayne recently shared that he planned on dropping a deluxe version of his acclaimed album Tha Carter V that was released almost two years ago to the date. It's been reported that Lil Wayne has been working on making sure all of his albums and mixtapes are available on streaming services, but for this one, fans have received an version of the project that is said to be the original version.

"My sh*t drop TONIGHT!!!!" Wayne penned in a tweet. "To celebrate the 2 year anniversary of C5 and show love to the dopest and most loyal fans EVER I’m adding 10 songs that didn’t make the original album! Tonight at 12am EST let’s celebrate!!! #IAintShitWithoutYou #Carter5Deluxe." This version of Tha Carter V includes additions from Raekwon, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Post Malone, so stream the project and let us know what you think.

