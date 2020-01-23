Rap's legends are killing us off one by one. Last week, Eminem surprised the world by dropping his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By, out of absolutely nowhere. He enlisted stars like the late Juice WRLD, Don Toliver, Royce Da 5'9", Skylar Grey, and many others to help him live out his current vision. For months, another iconic figure in the game has been hinting at his next impactful musical appearance with Lil Wayne beginning to mention his hotly-anticipated Funeral project. Originally announced years ago, it would appear as though the New Orleans star is prepping the body of work for our ears and, today, he came through with an official teaser for the album.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Posting a looped clip that, let's face it, doesn't reveal much, Lil Wayne hinted that his next album Funeral could be coming "soon." In the caption for his post, Tunechi included a coffin emoji, which he has been using for the last little while to subtly promote the upcoming project.

A couple of Tune's famous friends are excited about this quasi-announcement, including YFN Lucci and 2 Chainz who both commented on the upload. Do you think they could be featured guests? While this doesn't offer much insight into the album plan, it's pretty exciting to see that Weezy is working on some new heat, filling out his legacy with even more vibes and potentially topping himself another time. Are you excited?