When Lil Wayne dropped Funeral a week-and-a-half-ago, he reminded everyone how he has managed to make such a lasting impression on hip-hop. Now, his musical longevity has been proven even further with his latest Billboard feat: Weezy has officially surpassed Elvis Presley's number of Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits, with a total of 82. This officially makes Lil Wayne the artist with the second highest number of Top 40 hits in history, next only to his former fellow Young Money man, Drake, who has exactly 100.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records

With his 13th studio album, Funeral, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard, Wayne managed to nab himself four Billboard Hot 100 hits. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the album's title track sits at No. 88, followed by "Mamma Mia" at No. 87, and Mahogany at No. 61. With the Big Sean and Lil Baby-featured song, "I Do It," is sitting at No. 33, however, Weezy has secured his 82nd Top 40 hit of his career, allowing him to surpass Elvis Presley's record as having the second highest number of Top 40 hits in the chart's history. In total, Wayne has 167 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the third-highest number of hits besides Drake and the Glee cast, who are tied at 207 each.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Funeral managed to debut at No. 1 after moving an impressive 139,000 equivalent album units during its first week on streaming services. This includes 38,000 traditional album sales, the equivalent of 134 million on-demand streams. Check out full list of artists with the most Top 40 hits in history below:

Most Top 40 Hot 100 Hits

100 - Drake

82 - Lil Wayne

81 - Elvis Presley

63 - Taylor Swift

57 - Elton John

56 - Kanye West

54 - Nicki Minaj

51 - Eminem

51 - Glee Cast

50 - The Beatles

50 - Jay-Z

50 - Rihanna