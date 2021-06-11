Evidence that involves text messages could be what closes the case on Lil Wayne's pending assault charge. In 2016, the "Uproar" rapper was accused of violently attacking a bouncer outside of an L.A. nightclub. The alleged attack victim, Andrew Nunemacher, claims that he was assaulted by Lil Wayne and his entourage in a violent rage.

On June 27th, 2016, Andrew Nunemacher stated he was working the door of L.A. club, Hyde Sunset, when Wayne and his crew became confrontational. While Nunemacher was working the door, he claims that the "Drop the World" rapper punched him repeatedly and hurled alcohol at him. Nunemacher further states that while he was knocked to the ground, Wayne's crew continued their assault and proceeded to call him derogatory names.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lil' Wayne's legal team denies all of the accusations presented by Nunemacher. Court documents state that the video surveillance footage from Hyde Sunset has the potential to exonerate the "I Do It" rapper of all accusations brought upon him by the plaintiff. Nunemacher maintains his statements despite the potential evidence.

Following the altercation, Nunemacher said in his court documents that he experienced civil rights violations, along with assault, battery, and premeditated emotional distress. The plaintiff's story is allegedly inconsistent with how the incident occurred. Lil' Wayne's legal team stated at the time of the alleged assault, that "It was a misunderstanding," and further claimed Nunemacher was the aggressor when he first grabbed the "Lollipop" rapper by the arm. Wayne's attorneys also alleged that Nunemacher worked the rest of his shift without further issues or then-present injuries.

The plaintiff has allegedly made attempts to avoid the court's order of turning in his phones for evidence. In November of 2020, after an extended delay, Nunemacher turned over two of his cell phones to Los Angeles Superior Court. One of the phones did not work, while the other phone displayed only texts from June of 2018 to the time the phone was turned over to the court. Lil' Wayne's legal team insists that Nunemacher's text messages following the incident are necessary to see if Nunemacher's statements add up. The plaintiff insisted that he did not tamper with any evidence regarding the text messages on his cell phones or the surveillance footage from Hyde Sunset

With the text messages seemingly holding the key to the truth, presiding Judge Jon R. Takasugi ordered that the phones in question be submitted to Setec, a data collection firm. He also ruled Nunemacher has 10 days following their analysis to submit the recovered messages to Lil Wayne's team. Stay tuned for more details on this legal battle as they develop.

