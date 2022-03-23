Lines have been blurred between mixtapes and albums since the rise of streaming services. However, the impact that mixtapes had throughout the course of hip-hop history paved the way and propelled hip-hop from a thriving grassroots movement to the biggest genre in the world.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

An upcoming documentary titled, Mixtape: The Movie intends on exploring the history of mixtapes. Omar Acosta, who worked on Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives, serves as the director for the forthcoming doc, which is produced by Saboteur and Mercury Studios in conjunction with Def Jam.

The documentary wouldn't be complete without some of the most trusted voices during the mixtape era. Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and DJ Drama will be among some of those who will appear in the documentary. Other guests in the doc include Jadakiss, A$AP Rocky, KRS-One, Bun B, Funkmaster Flex, 2 Chainz, DJ Khaled, and more.

The documentary is described as "the story of mixtape culture and its role in spreading Hip Hop around the world … about the outlaw DJs who, for the love of the music, turned a criminal enterprise into a creative and commercial backbone of the music business."

Paul Rosenberg announced the project while at Def Jam Records. The doc will debut on April 7th at the United Palace in NYC where Jadakiss will deliver a special performance.

Check the doc below.