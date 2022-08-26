Lil Wayne will no longer be hosting his annual Lil Weezyana festival in his hometown of New Orleans this weekend. The rapper went on Instagram to share the unfortunate news that his homecoming show will take place in October, rather than Aug. 27th. Wayne apologized to his fans who already made plans to attend this weekend's festivities but confirmed that the original tickets will be honored on the new date, Oct. 29th.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"It is with my sincerest apologies that I must announce…due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Weezyana Fest will be postponed until Oct 29," he wrote. "To my fans, you know I always want to deliver the best show possible and we hope this has not inconvenienced you in anyway. The festival was sold out thanks to you. Please hold on you to your tickets and I will see you in October. I promise to make it up to you and to my city."

The upcoming festival will include the original roster of artists that would open for NOLA's hometown hero. Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob49 were previously announced. There were also "special unannounced guests" that were expected to pop up during the show.

It'll be about a two-month delay until Lil Wayne's Lil Weezyana Festival makes its return but it appears that Wayne and co. are preparing to deliver a memorable show.