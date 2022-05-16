Tiffany Haddish says that she's collaborated with Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg on a new song ahead of branching out into the music business. The comedian discussed her music career with TMZ during an interview published on Monday.

In addition to the song with Wayne and Snoop, Haddish spoke about the potential of a collaboration with Beyonce but played it coy.

“We’ll see what God has in store,” she remarked when asked whether she'd worked with the legendary singer. “That would be amazing, wouldn’t it?”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

She admitted that, while she'd "love” to do a song with Beyonce, she’s “only seen her at parties.”

Haddish says that her plan is to make music so that she can incorporate it into her movies. She's appeared in numerous popular comedies including Girl Trip, Night School, and most recently, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

She explained: "My goal is to make the music and put it in my movies and TV shows… if I put my music in it, I’m in it… but I just heard yesterday that if I release the music on the airwaves — put it out there for purchase — then when I put it in my show they gotta pay me like $35,000 or something like that. I guess I’m a drop that sh*t today!”

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Haddish revealed that she's known Snoop since before she began doing standup comedy. In 2012, she performed for Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy.

Check out Haddish's interview with TMZ below.

