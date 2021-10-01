mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Snap On "Headlock"

Mitch Findlay
October 01, 2021 09:33
"Trust Fund Babies" Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid put in work over a hard beat on "Headlock."


Last night, Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid delivered their joint effort Trust Fund Babies, and though some were originally scratching their heads at the partnership, early responses seem relatively favorable so far. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Lil Wayne is easily one of the most well-respected artists in the rap game, and as per usual he's in fine form throughout. 

From the jump, "Headlock" features the exact sort of beat that Wayne can destroy in his sleep by now. And that he does, delivering a feral flow as he showcases the clever wordplay he's become synonymous with. Though Rich is seldom categorized as an elite lyricist like his counterpart -- expect, maybe, in the eyes of that one fan -- he seems inspired by Weezy's presence, catching the beat with a focused intensity seldom seen in his interviews.

Check out "Headlock" now, and if you like what you hear be sure to check out Trust Fund Babies right here.

Quotable Lyrics

But that ain't important, if he ain't gang we extort him
I keep my brain in my quota
I do the dash, I won't see flames from the motor
Stay in your lane or get over
Beep, beep, beep, beep, all of these bags, I'm a hoarder
All of this Actavis movin' as fast as a tortoise

