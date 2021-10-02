Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Make It A Bloody Affair On "Bleedin'"

Let's be honest -- Lil Wayne has a poor track record of delivering anticipated collab albums. I Can't Feel My Face with Juelz Santana is apparently still in the works, a decade after they initially announced it. T-Pain and Weezy's T-Wayne album dropped in 2017, nearly eight years after the duo recorded the project. On top of that, fans have been hoping that Wayne and Drake would lock in for a Watch The Throne-type of project, though the possibilities of that happening seem incredibly slim.

Somehow, we managed to get a collaborative project with Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid. It wasn't really a project anyone asked for but, we can't really complain about getting new music from Weezy. On "Bleedin'," the two rappers link up with MonstaBeatz and swap bars detailing their wealth and make that YMCMB x Rich Forever connection official.

Quotable Lyrics

That woman start jumpin, that pussy start thumpin’

That cookie start crumblin’, that shit been no dumpin’

I was lookin’ so scrumptious, I done gave the hoe the munchies

Say her hair was in the way so I gave the hoe my scrunchie