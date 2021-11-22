Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Hit The Skatepark In "Trust Fund" Music Video

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid share new visuals off of their joint album.

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid's Trust Fund Babies was one of the most surprising collaborations of the past few years. The generational gap between the two aside, the love for skateboarding, money, and dressing brought the two artists together. We might all be waiting on a new album from Wayne and Rich but they're still riding high off of the album's release.

This week, the two rappers shared their latest visual for "Trust Fund." Wayne and Rich connect with director Mooch for the video as they take over a skate park, decked out with a group of models, a Lamborghini truck, and enough pizza to go around.

The video for "Trust Fund" serves as the second set of visuals off of the collaborative project. Last month, they shared the video for "Feelin' Like Tunechi" which found Weezy recreating his iconic deposition video.

Check out the "Trust Fund" music video above.