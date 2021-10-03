mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Grab YG For "Buzzin'"

Aron A.
October 03, 2021 10:20
Weezy & Rich The Kid link up with YG for "Buzzin'."


It's been over two years since Lil Wayne shared his last studio album, Funeral. The rapper continued to deliver some excellent guest features since then with a few solo cuts sprinkled into the mix. His return to the fold came in the form of a collaborative album with Rich The Kid that came out of left-field for most. The 10-track project, Trust Fund Babies, finds the two artists bringing their eccentricity into the fold with little features attached to the tracklist.

YG serves as the only guest appearance on the project. The Compton rapper joins Weezy and Rich The Kid for the record, "Buzzin'." Opening up with the iconic lighter flicker that used to indicate that Wayne was delivering a ht 16. Wayne kicks off the track before Rich The Kid holds down the second verse and YG, the third, over triumphant production.

Check the record out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
You like savin' hoes, you a hoarder
We cross out the opps, we be crossin' boarders
Su gang I be sendin' orders
Su gang red rags on my daughter

