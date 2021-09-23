Lil Wayne is quite possibly the furthest thing from a Trust Fund Baby -- he's been working diligently on his music career since his age was still in the single-digits -- but he's got a new album on the way with Rich The Kid, which he's called Trust Fund Babies.

On Thursday, the two rappers announced that they would be releasing a collaborative album in a matter of days, revealing the release date and cover artwork for Trust Fund Babies on social media.

"Me & @liltunechi album Trust Fund Babies dropping Oct 1st," revealed Rich The Kid on Instagram.



Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The cover artwork shows an animated version of Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid as babies, crossing their arms, and sleeping on a bed of money. Tunechi rocks sunglasses and has all of his signature face tattoos etched on, while Rich opts for a pair of slick gold frames.

Rich's upcoming album was previously teased on the latest episode of DJ Akademiks' new podcast Off The Record, during which Akademiks told listeners to expect a new body of work very, very soon from the Atlanta-based rapper. It's an added bonus that the album is a collaboration with one of the greatest rappers of all time, Lil Wayne.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

What do you think of this announcement? Will you be reaching for this one next week?