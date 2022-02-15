Reginae Carter took to Instagram posing with Lil Wayne in a loving father-daughter photo. She captioned the post, "My forever Valentine [heart]," while rumors have been swirling recently that the rapper's daughter may be dating New York-bred artist Lil Tjay.

In addition to reposting her post to her Instagram story, Reginae also posted revealing that she was spending her Valentine's Day with her father as she showed off her new flashy necklace, and then pointed the camera at Weezy saying, "The best Valentine ever."

Her Instagram story showed the two sitting across from each other at a large dining table where the rapper can be seen wearing a bright pink Balenciaga baseball cap with a matching pink crewneck. He's even wearing a big red heart chain to match his sweats and sneakers. Reginae can be seen wearing an all-white set with flashy accessories.

Weezy had just announced this morning he will be performing at the first-ever upcoming "We Are One" music festival in Houston with other artists like Poppy, Lupe Fiasco, and Grimes. There are still many artists waiting to be announced. The festival is on May 14 and 15, 2022.

