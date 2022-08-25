Lil Wayne has proven himself to be a massive sports fan over the years. When it comes to football and the NFL, Wayne has pledged his allegiance to the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. While his hometown team might be the New Orleans Saints, it is clear that Wayne prefers the green and gold, who have won a plethora of Super Bowl titles throughout their history.

With the NFL season just a couple of weeks away, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wayne would help the league promote the upcoming campaign. In fact, Wayne is front and center in the NFL Kickoff teaser, which can be found below. Surprisingly, however, Wayne is in the commercial with an old foe, Pusha T.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Pusha T and Wayne have been beefing for over a decade now, and it reportedly all stems from the fact that Wayne began wearing BAPE. This led to multiple diss tracks and even a side quest in which Drake and Push threw shots at each other. Regardless, it seems like the two are on better terms now as they both starred in the commercial which features Dr. Dre's classic smash hit "Still D.R.E."

There are plenty of other big-name appearances in this new ad campaign as we can see boxer Ryan Garcia, wide receiver D.K Metcalf, Saweetie, and many more.

Push had on a Tom Brady Bucs jersey, and we all know his biggest rival in the NFC is none other than Rodgers and the Packers. With that being said, Push and Wayne might have something completely new to beef about this year. Hopefully, however, they let bygones be bygones.