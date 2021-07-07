Lil Wayne & Moneybagg Yo Hop On LPB Poody's Viral "Batman"

Weezy steals the show by a mile.

LPB Poody's "Batman" has already been a major hit since February, thanks to countless TikTok's, but the song itself just got a thousand times better. It's the remix, baby! With Lil Wayne and Moneybagg Yo getting in on the action, this track is probably about to be in rotation even longer.

Through neon-lit rooms and dark alleyways, Weezy strolls around with a double cup to kick off the track and goes off for a ballistic feature, adding one more to his lengthy run of verses this year. The way this guy has adapted himself to rap over any beat through the years is absolutely unrivaled, and this is yet another prime example. He's even wearing an Illegal Civilization sweater in half of these shots; talk about staying in the know.

In all seriousness, just examine this rhyme scheme then try and say he didn't outdo himself: "And all my slimers be slimin’, we wipe his nostrils, he snotty / I swear that shotty like sinus and that Bugatti like Sonic / The hedgehog, how I sped off / Drop the top and take the head off / Pick a bitch up, drop some bread off." At times, it's as if the Wayne of 2007 hasn't aged a day.

On the other end of Poody's sandwiching verse, Moneybagg Yo dons a tee out of Amiri and Playboy collab with a blinding watch on his wrist. He spits a solid sixteen on top of it, but it won't be what this remix is remembered for.