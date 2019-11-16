mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne & Lloyd Join Tory Lanez On "Thoughts"

Karlton Jahmal
November 16, 2019 10:42
Thoughts
Tory Lanez Feat. Lil Wayne & Lloyd

All these thoughts in my head


Tory Lanez's Chixtape 5 has finally arrived, and the general consensus around the internet is that the Canadian genius has done it again. Tucked away on the tape is "Thoughts." Cleverly, "Thoughts" samples Lloyd's 2006 hit "You" which features Lil Wayne then brings both of those artists along for this remake. Lanez lays down a smooth first verse where he gets candid about his feelings for a lover. Lloyd takes the second verse, and Wayne cleans up the track like the boss he is. 

The instrumental, produced by Play Picasso, Adam Mouttet, Kxhris, and Dr. Zeuz, is worthy of the club. The Latin/Afro-beats style percussions will force you to start moving with the music. Lanez's chorus is also immaculately devised; he uses a portion of "You" and expands on that idea. Catchy, sexy, and fun, "Thoughts" is exactly what you would expect out of these three artists. 

Quotable Lyrics
When I went and copped the Richard
It was therapeutic, had to free my mind (Mind)
When I cut off all my bitches
It was only you I couldn't leave behind (Yeah)
Polly want a cracker, she said, "Please don't call me Polly"
She want me to call her bad words, these just ain't words

