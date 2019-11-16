Lil Wayne & Lloyd Join Tory Lanez On "Thoughts"

Tory Lanez's Chixtape 5 has finally arrived, and the general consensus around the internet is that the Canadian genius has done it again. Tucked away on the tape is "Thoughts." Cleverly, "Thoughts" samples Lloyd's 2006 hit "You" which features Lil Wayne then brings both of those artists along for this remake. Lanez lays down a smooth first verse where he gets candid about his feelings for a lover. Lloyd takes the second verse, and Wayne cleans up the track like the boss he is.

The instrumental, produced by Play Picasso, Adam Mouttet, Kxhris, and Dr. Zeuz, is worthy of the club. The Latin/Afro-beats style percussions will force you to start moving with the music. Lanez's chorus is also immaculately devised; he uses a portion of "You" and expands on that idea. Catchy, sexy, and fun, "Thoughts" is exactly what you would expect out of these three artists.

Quotable Lyrics

When I went and copped the Richard

It was therapeutic, had to free my mind (Mind)

When I cut off all my bitches

It was only you I couldn't leave behind (Yeah)

Polly want a cracker, she said, "Please don't call me Polly"

She want me to call her bad words, these just ain't words