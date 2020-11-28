mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne & Lauren London's Son Kam Carter Makes "No Ceilings 3" Appearance On "Kam"

Erika Marie
November 28, 2020 00:43
Tunechi Pt. 2 drops rhymes about his basketball skills and gives a shoutout to big sister Reginae.


Tunechi has been teaching his little ones to follow in his footsteps. On Friday (November 27) evening, Lil Wayne released his anticipated No Ceilings 3 mixtape, and of the noteworthy features included on the project, one person that fans haven't stopped talking about is young Kameron Carter. The 11-year-old son of Lil Wayne and Lauren London makes an appearance on the song "Kam," and while the track shows that it's Weezy featuring the young rapper, it's clear that Kam Carter is in charge of this one as he flies solo. 

Kam spits a few family-friendly bars flanked by a catchy hook where he compares his flow to water and even shouts out his older sister Reginae. This could be a Little Tunechi in the making, so stream Young Carter's "Kam" and let us know how you think he did.

Tracklist

Young Kam Karter and I got a lot to say
My daddy from New Orleans and my mama from L.A.
I drive to the paint like I'm Dr. J
Got a triple-double just the other day
They ask me if I'm Kobe 'cause I hit the fadeaway
Just scored a three-pointer like I'm B-J
Shoutout to my sister Reginae
Goin' so crazy like I'm FaZe, Sway

Lil Wayne Kam Carter No Ceilings 3
