Lil Wayne & Lauren London's Son Kam Carter Makes "No Ceilings 3" Appearance On "Kam"

Tunechi has been teaching his little ones to follow in his footsteps. On Friday (November 27) evening, Lil Wayne released his anticipated No Ceilings 3 mixtape, and of the noteworthy features included on the project, one person that fans haven't stopped talking about is young Kameron Carter. The 11-year-old son of Lil Wayne and Lauren London makes an appearance on the song "Kam," and while the track shows that it's Weezy featuring the young rapper, it's clear that Kam Carter is in charge of this one as he flies solo.

Kam spits a few family-friendly bars flanked by a catchy hook where he compares his flow to water and even shouts out his older sister Reginae. This could be a Little Tunechi in the making, so stream Young Carter's "Kam" and let us know how you think he did.

Tracklist

Young Kam Karter and I got a lot to say

My daddy from New Orleans and my mama from L.A.

I drive to the paint like I'm Dr. J

Got a triple-double just the other day

They ask me if I'm Kobe 'cause I hit the fadeaway

Just scored a three-pointer like I'm B-J

Shoutout to my sister Reginae

Goin' so crazy like I'm FaZe, Sway