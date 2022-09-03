Fans have waited 15 years for Lil Wayne and Juelz Santanacollaboration album I Can't Feel My Face. Both rappers have teased the project in interviews, with Juelz revealed over the Summer “All I’ma say is Wayne is my brother." The Dipset rapper added, "We are never not working on music outside of each other, as well as together, so for us to do a I Can’t Feel My Face project is definitely not unlikely to happen.”





On Friday, fans got a glimpse of what it could possibly look like if Wayne and Juelz got in the studio for ICFMF. The Harlem rapper shared a photo of himself in the studio with Weezy as cooked up on the keyboards. He captioned the epic moment, "CARTER 6 In Process…#ICFMF." Wayne and Santana were a forced to be reckoned with back in the early 2000s. Although Wayne admitted in 2013 that he used the records for ICFMF for his I Am Not A Human Being II album, Juelz manager Twin says the pair have much more music for a solid mixtape.

"We do have a whole 25 songs that we are about to go through and pick through," he told the Breakfast Club. "we already spoke to Wayne. [Cortez Bryant] and everybody’s on board, so we are gonna put that out within the next six months.” Juelz also recently launched his I Can't Feel My Face label, telling TMZ in July, “Me and Wayne had that project and people know that it was just pure fire coming from that project, so I want people to know no matter what you get from I Can’t Feel My Face — whether it’s a T-shirt, whether it’s a piece of candy — it’s gonna be good, it’s gonna be fire.”

Which project are you most excited for? Share your though.