Lil Wayne & Euro Team Up On New Song "Talk 2 Me Crazy"

Don't sleep on Euro. This man is a menace and he's proving it in his latest musical offering. The 26-year-old is still making waves on the underground but he's confident that soon, he'll be the talk of the entire country. With Weezy's perpetual co-sign, he has a good shot at proving that to the world. Their latest collaboration "Talk 2 Me Crazy" has arrived in select international markets and will soon impact the world as a whole. Preview/stream it below.

The new cut showcases Euro at his best. His flow is immaculate and with a verse from Tunechi, the song is sure to get tons of streams online, allowing people a unique opportunity to get to know Euro for who he really is. You should already know to expect the unexpected when he hops on the mic. He's showing us all over again here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't talk to me crazy

Be there in the morning

I'm having a ball

Be with you tomorrow

I'm going crazy

No one can faze me

Look what it made me

Fuckin' amazing