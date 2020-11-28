Lil Wayne & Drake Reunite On Fire "BB King Freestyle" From "No Ceilings 3"

Fans have been eagerly refreshing their browsers for news about Lil Wayne's highly-anticipated project No Ceilings 3, and it has finally arrived. Weezy has been counting down this DJ Khaled-hosted record for days and just ahead of the rapper's performance at the Mike Tyson v. Roy Jones Jr. fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 28), he gifted the world with his latest mixtape. The collaboration that fans have been waiting for is that of Lil Wayne and none other than the Certified Lover Boy himself, Drake, and the two reunite on Weezy's song "BB King Freestyle."

The longtime friends and collaborators collide over a smooth Hollywood Cole and DJ Khaled-produced beat while they blaze through with bars that are sure to be quoted by fans near and far. "BB King Freestyle" shows that Weezy and Drizzy continue bring undeniable heat when they join forces, so stream their latest and let us know which bars caught your attention the most.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm eye to eye with n*ggas, I can't help but to see beyond them

Got a two-seater problem

N*ggas thinkin' they cold, I knock the flu-season out them

B*tches forget they hoes, and that's when Tunechi remind them

I used to f*ck with G-models, I'm f*ckin' Gucci designers

I keep it 2-G regardless, I'm gettin' too deep for divers

Let me resurface, I'm flexin' on purpose

She especially curvy, bet she be servin' every purpose

Perfect, I'm better than perfect, I'm sick, I need to see a medical person