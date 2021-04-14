Following a string of reports that the couple had broken up, it looks like rapper Lil Wayne and model Denise Bidot are still together after sharing a video from the beach this week, drawing a heart with their names in the sand.

The two have been linked romantically for nearly a year after it was initially reported that Denise Bidot was dating the legendary rapper in June. Since then, they've been open about showing signs of affection in public. However, after Tunechi's endorsement of former President Donald Trump, his girlfriend seemed to think twice about her association with the famed artist. Both of them posted cryptic tweets at the time, which alluded to their split, but in April 2021, it looks like they're all good again, flaunting their bond by the beach for social media.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Sharing a video by the water, Lil Wayne enjoyed the ocean breeze with his sweetheart. Denise drew a heart in the sand and wrote "Denise & Dwayne" inside of it, proving that the couple is still very much absorbed by one another despite all the controversy. This is the first we've seen of them together in a matter of months. Needless to say, it comes as a shock to many that they're still together.

Watch the video below and let us know if you think they'll end up staying together forever. Do you think Lil Wayne has found the one?